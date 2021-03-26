Loyd Dean Kennon



November 8, 1940 - March 23, 2021



Loyd Dean Kennon, 80, of Waco died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, at Walkers Creek Cemetery in Cameron.



Mr. Kennon was born November 8, 1940 in Cameron to Richard Cage and Texas Jewel (Hightower) Kennon. He was a Yoe High graduate class of 1960 and served in the United States Navy. He married Glenda Sue Grisham on June 17, 1960 and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard Glenn and Kevin Wayne Kennon.



He is survived by daughters, Deanna Kennon of Waco and Denise Kennon Dixon of Academy; brother, Carroll Kennon of Weatherford; close family friend, Samantha; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



The Family would like to send a special Thank You to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and Sheila and Jody of Texas Home Health.



Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.