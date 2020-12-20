Lucina M. Suarez
June 30, 1967 - Dec. 17, 2020
Lucina Morales Suarez, 53, of Waco, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Very Rev. C Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
All Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.