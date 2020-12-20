Menu
Lucina M. Suarez
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Lucina M. Suarez

June 30, 1967 - Dec. 17, 2020

Lucina Morales Suarez, 53, of Waco, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Very Rev. C Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

All Covid–19 restrictions will be observed.

Sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolence and prayers for the family.
Sarah Valtierra
December 21, 2020
I miss you and I always will love you Chris, RIP
Chris coleman
December 20, 2020
That was my best friend she will be missed by all our family and friends and shout out to all of her family amen
Alando Wayne. Betters
December 20, 2020
