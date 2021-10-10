Luella Jean Brossette Wheeler-Bell
May 7, 1928 - Oct. 5, 2021
Luella B. Wheeler-Bell, 93, passed away at her home on October 5, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., October 22, and a memorial service on October 23 at 1:30 p.m., both at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Ryan Barnett officiating. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for future viewing. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery's Whispering Waters Mausoleum in Dallas, next to her husband of 57 years, Dr. Edward N. Wheeler.
Luella was born on May 7, 1928, in Kingsville, Texas. Luella graduated from Texas College of Arts & Industries (now Texas A&M Kingsville) in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in biology and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. While in college, Luella met her future husband, Edward Norwood Wheeler. After graduation they moved to Austin, where Edward pursued and completed his Ph.D. They married in November 1950. Edward's career took them to Corpus Christi, New York City (Wilton, CT), and then to Dallas, where they resided for 31 years. After Edward's death, Luella relocated to Waco in 2009. In 2011, she married Robert Joseph Bell.
Faith, family, and friends were of utmost importance to Luella. She was a lifelong member and volunteer of the United Methodist Church (UMC) and served as president of United Methodist Women at St. Luke's UMC in Corpus Christi and at Lovers Lane UMC in Dallas. Most recently, she was a member of First Methodist Waco. For over ten years she was a volunteer and certified trainer with the American Cancer Society's Reach to Recovery. Luella was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Zeta Tau Alpha Alumni Association, and numerous museums, clubs, and other organizations during her lifetime.
Luella is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Hubert and Luella Phyrn Brossette; first husband, Edward Norwood Wheeler; brother, Stanley Robert Brossette; second husband, Robert Joseph Bell; and youngest son, Murray Hubert Wheeler.
She is survived by Gordon Allen Wheeler and wife, Carol, of Fulshear, Texas; Sterling Robert Wheeler of Garland, Texas; Dr. Darrell Stafford Wheeler and wife, Donna, of Waco, Texas; Charlotte Wheeler and husband, Jeff Chapman, of Dallas, Texas; and Murray's wife, Deborah Lou Wheeler, of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren include Letitia Jean Barton and husband, Justin, Barrett Travis Wheeler and wife, Kate, Lauren Ashleigh Wheeler, Austin Ryan Wheeler, Reed Garrett Wheeler, John Anthony Wheeler, Joseph Daniel Wheeler, and Samantha Jean Wheeler; and great-grandchildren, Heath Edward Barton, Harlow Jean Barton and Caroline Marie Wheeler.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the women in Luella's life who helped the family care for her: Joyce Coleman, Shae Walton, Samantha Villasenor, Renee Ewings, and a special thank you to Sheri Coleman who was not only a caregiver but also a friend to her over the years. The family would also like to thank Community Hospice Ascension Providence for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Methodist Waco, P.O. Box 7736, Waco, TX 76714.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at wwwWHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.