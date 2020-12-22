Lula Mae Dennison Patillo
October 9, 1919 - December 19, 2020
Lula Mae Dennison Patillo departed this earth at Stilwell Residence Retirement Home and found her Lord and loved ones in Heaven on December 19, 2020, at 9 p.m. At age 101 years and 71 days, we are honored to be able to celebrate that she lived a long and complete life. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, and a family-only graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., December 23, at Waco Memorial Park.
Lula Mae was the 11th child born to Louis Allen Harvey and Lula Gertrude Piper Harvey in Lorena, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School in 1937 and the National School of Business in 1938. Her first employment was for National Life & Accident Insurance Co. as a secretary and bookkeeper. She married Lionel Mosley in March of 1941, a marriage that she kept secret from her employer who did not permit married women to be employed at their company. Lula Mae spent most of her career in the Washington D.C. area working at the Department of Agriculture as a Foreign Liaison Officer from 1976 until 1983.
Lula Mae had two children, Roger Arnold Mosley born on January 2, 1947, and Judith Ann Mosley born on April 23, 1949. Before returning to government service, she served as secretary to Northminster Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, and Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Fairfax, Virginia.
Lula Mae married Roy Dennison in November of 1969, and she retired from the Department of Agriculture in January of 1983. In the spring of 1987, they returned to Waco where they spent their time serving as volunteers and visiting their grandchildren. Lula Mae accrued more than 40,000 volunteer hours at Hillcrest Hospital, Compassion Ministries, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco McLennan County Public Library, and Stillwell Library until her mid-90s when she could no longer easily walk distances required. She tried to quit the public library when she could no longer stand, and they just got her a chair! In 2014 she stated, "There are so many needs, and an army of seniors who could meet those needs. I highly recommend volunteering for anyone."
In August of 2011, Lula Mae married Pat Patillo, who convinced her to begin using an iPhone three at the age of 93, well ahead of at least two of her grandchildren - she used that same phone until her passing. Lula Mae enjoyed playing bridge, playing bingo and participating in a grandmother's prayer group in her later years.
As a child, Lula Mae endeavored to be either an actress or a "very good office worker." We can safely say that she exceeded her goal many times over. Her energy, strength, stamina, dedication to service, and excellent sense of humor will long live in the hearts and memories of those of us who are still here.
Lula Mae is preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings, Wallace Lesley, William Alfred, Eunice Josephine, Allie Lee, Coyle Whitaker, Leonard Earl, Covington Hardy, Louis Allen, Jr., Eula Helen and Beulah Ellen; her husband, Roy Dennison who died in August 2010, and her husband, Pat Patillo, who died November 2020.
She is survived in death by her children, Roger and wife, Linda, and Judy; her four grandchildren, Jason Mosley and wife, Marie, Jon Mosley, Katie Rivers, and Scott Smith and wife, Alyssa; her great-grandchildren, Finnegan Jack, Jade Ruth and one on the way; and many other treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassion Ministries of Waco, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Stilwell Retirement Home or Rebuild South Sudan. And of course, you could always volunteer somewhere!
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.