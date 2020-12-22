Menu
Lula Dennison Patillo
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Lula Mae Dennison Patillo

October 9, 1919 - December 19, 2020

Lula Mae Dennison Patillo departed this earth at Stilwell Residence Retirement Home and found her Lord and loved ones in Heaven on December 19, 2020, at 9 p.m. At age 101 years and 71 days, we are honored to be able to celebrate that she lived a long and complete life. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, and a family-only graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., December 23, at Waco Memorial Park.

Lula Mae was the 11th child born to Louis Allen Harvey and Lula Gertrude Piper Harvey in Lorena, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School in 1937 and the National School of Business in 1938. Her first employment was for National Life & Accident Insurance Co. as a secretary and bookkeeper. She married Lionel Mosley in March of 1941, a marriage that she kept secret from her employer who did not permit married women to be employed at their company. Lula Mae spent most of her career in the Washington D.C. area working at the Department of Agriculture as a Foreign Liaison Officer from 1976 until 1983.

Lula Mae had two children, Roger Arnold Mosley born on January 2, 1947, and Judith Ann Mosley born on April 23, 1949. Before returning to government service, she served as secretary to Northminster Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, and Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Fairfax, Virginia.

Lula Mae married Roy Dennison in November of 1969, and she retired from the Department of Agriculture in January of 1983. In the spring of 1987, they returned to Waco where they spent their time serving as volunteers and visiting their grandchildren. Lula Mae accrued more than 40,000 volunteer hours at Hillcrest Hospital, Compassion Ministries, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco McLennan County Public Library, and Stillwell Library until her mid-90s when she could no longer easily walk distances required. She tried to quit the public library when she could no longer stand, and they just got her a chair! In 2014 she stated, "There are so many needs, and an army of seniors who could meet those needs. I highly recommend volunteering for anyone."

In August of 2011, Lula Mae married Pat Patillo, who convinced her to begin using an iPhone three at the age of 93, well ahead of at least two of her grandchildren - she used that same phone until her passing. Lula Mae enjoyed playing bridge, playing bingo and participating in a grandmother's prayer group in her later years.

As a child, Lula Mae endeavored to be either an actress or a "very good office worker." We can safely say that she exceeded her goal many times over. Her energy, strength, stamina, dedication to service, and excellent sense of humor will long live in the hearts and memories of those of us who are still here.

Lula Mae is preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings, Wallace Lesley, William Alfred, Eunice Josephine, Allie Lee, Coyle Whitaker, Leonard Earl, Covington Hardy, Louis Allen, Jr., Eula Helen and Beulah Ellen; her husband, Roy Dennison who died in August 2010, and her husband, Pat Patillo, who died November 2020.

She is survived in death by her children, Roger and wife, Linda, and Judy; her four grandchildren, Jason Mosley and wife, Marie, Jon Mosley, Katie Rivers, and Scott Smith and wife, Alyssa; her great-grandchildren, Finnegan Jack, Jade Ruth and one on the way; and many other treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassion Ministries of Waco, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Stilwell Retirement Home or Rebuild South Sudan. And of course, you could always volunteer somewhere!

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
8 Entries
Lula Mae and I both worked in the CABC library, but not on the same day. However she trained me, and I enjoyed knowing her. She was so energetic and smart. We celebrated library birthdays with refreshments and cards. She was such an inspiration! God be with you all in your loss. Donna Johnson
Donna Johnson
December 27, 2020
Such a wonderful lady, neighbor and volunteer. Well done, thy good and faithful servant!
Susan Gibson
December 23, 2020
Thank you, Lula Mae for all you did to make others' lives better.
Gail Korth
December 23, 2020
Condolences for the loss of Lula Mae. It was a please and honor to work with Lula Mae when she was the volunteer manager of the Hillcrest Gift Shop - fond members of going to Market with Lula Mae - she was a delight to know.
RoseMary (Mayes) Rafuse
December 23, 2020
We met Lulu Mae at a bridge game and it was obvious she was a shining light for us and the group. She was an inspiration for all. We will miss her.
Ross and Denise Kammlah
December 22, 2020
What a gift Lula Mae was to us! We always loved to see her coming - she brought treasures to us at the flower shop, selling them to us and donating the money back to the non-profit where she found them. She was tireless in her volunteering and an inspiration to me when I retired and sold the flower shop. Thanks be to God for sharing her with us all these years!
Kathy Dove
December 22, 2020
While I AM sad, I am celebrating a life so very well-lived; always giving, always caring and loving, sharing and encouraging. Lula Mae was an inspiration to so many, she always had that "spunk" that would lighten up the surroundings. Our years at Hillcrest are forever planted in my heart. I just know that she is organizing Heaven, probably developed a gift shop there too. My love and prayers to Judy and entire families.
Joyce Brammer
December 22, 2020
There will never be anyone that can touch the stamina of Lula Mae. I am one if the thousands that appreciated her caring volunteer efforts!
Elaine Seeber
December 22, 2020
