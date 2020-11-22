Menu
Lunell Corley
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1935
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lunell Corley

Feb. 21, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2020

Lunell Davis Corley (Lou), 85, of Waco, TX, passed away November 18, 2020. Ms. Corley was a longtime resident of North Richland Hills, TX. There will be a private family service 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 27, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Woodway, Texas. Out of respect for the current health crisis, the family encourages you to participate by watching the livestream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, which will be added to the funeral home page after the service. https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Lunell-Corley

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
10:30a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel
, Woodway, Texas
