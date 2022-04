Luther W. Howse



Nov. 3, 1936 - March 7, 2021



Luther W. Howse, 84, of Waco, TX, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Providence Hospital. There will be a memorial service and visitation from 12 to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.