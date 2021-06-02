Lydia Gutierrez
Nov. 15, 1934 - May 29, 2021
Lydia Gutierrez, 86, of Waco, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Maybank, Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave., in Waco. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. remembrance service. The remembrance service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website.
Lydia was born in Moody, November 15, 1934, to Federico and Soila Garcia. She married the love of her life, Uvaldo Gutierrez, in 1952. She was a loving mother to her family and worked as a caretaker for many years. Lydia loved the Lord and attended Mighty Wind Worship Center and Viento Fuerte Church. She always helped out at the church when needed. Lydia loved to shop, plant flowers and eat out. She was remembered for her delicious cakes. She loved her family most of all and enjoyed going on trips with them. She will be missed and loved by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Uvaldo Gutierrez; and son, Arthur Gutierrez.
Survivors include her children, Tom E. Gutierrez and wife, Elizabeth, Mary Esther Hernandez and husband, Lupe; Robert D. Gutierrez and wife, Becky; Cynthia Del Toro and husband, Bobby, and Lisa Villanueva.
The family would like to thank Cynthia and Bobby Del Toro, Hospice of East, Texas and caretakers, Sally Chmbless and Vernell Marshall, for their care and love shown to Lydia.
Pallbearers will be Blayne, Christian, Josh, Jeremy, Thomas, and Israel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny, Gabriel, Johnny, and Quique.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.