Lynette Hurst Puryear
October 7, 1939 - April 4, 2022
Lynette Rochelle Hurst Puryear, 82, of Waco, passed away on April 4, 2022, in her home in Waco surrounded by family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 7, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall, Robinson.
Lynette was born in Levi to Balford and Rubie Hurst on October 7, 1939. She went to school at Rosenthal and Lorena. She married James Puryear on March 16, 1956, in Edgefield Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Lynette is survived by her sons, Leslie Puryear, Russell Puryear (Diane), Daren Puryear (Terry); sister, Janie; grandchildren, James Puryear, Joshua Puryear, Tyler Puryear, Timothy Puryear, Morgan Hamill, Christina Puryear; several great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.
The Puryear family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses of Providence Hospital, Providence Hospice, and the Visiting Angels for all their kindness and support.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.