Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Madeline DeFrees Smiley
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceful Memorial Chapel
3160 Brownie Campbell Rd.
Houston, TX
Madeline DeFrees Smiley

Sept. 17, 1923 - May 23, 2021

Madeline DeFrees Smiley passed into the loving arms of Jesus on May 23, 2021, in Shenandoah, TX.

Agnes Madeline was born on September 17, 1923, in Moody, TX, to parents Oddie Odell (Diddle) and Lat Taylor Nichols. She grew up in Waco, Texas, with her mother Oddie and her Daddy, dearly loved James Wilson Harper, Sr.

Madeline graduated from Waco High School in 1941 and was employed in insurance for many years.

In Waco, she was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church, and later Emmanuel Baptist. After relocating to Conroe, she joined River Pointe Baptist Church.

She dearly loved her two children, Barbara Jean Niemeyer, and John R. DeFrees III; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; and her bonus family.

Madeline's guestbook may be viewed online: https://www.gracefulmemorialchapel.com/obituary/agnes-smiley

A graveside service to honor Madeline's memory will be held at 1 p.m., June 12, Saturday, Moody Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Tom Shelton of Moody Baptist Church. Madeline will be laid to rest next to her late husband, John R. DeFrees Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Pointe Baptist Church, 700 Gladstell Rd., Conroe, TX 77304 (or) to Moody Cemetery Endowment Fund – Waco Foundation / Moody Cemetery Association, 1217 N. Valley Mills Dr., #235, Waco, TX 76710.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Moody Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Graceful Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceful Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.