Madeline DeFrees Smiley
Sept. 17, 1923 - May 23, 2021
Madeline DeFrees Smiley passed into the loving arms of Jesus on May 23, 2021, in Shenandoah, TX.
Agnes Madeline was born on September 17, 1923, in Moody, TX, to parents Oddie Odell (Diddle) and Lat Taylor Nichols. She grew up in Waco, Texas, with her mother Oddie and her Daddy, dearly loved James Wilson Harper, Sr.
Madeline graduated from Waco High School in 1941 and was employed in insurance for many years.
In Waco, she was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church, and later Emmanuel Baptist. After relocating to Conroe, she joined River Pointe Baptist Church.
She dearly loved her two children, Barbara Jean Niemeyer, and John R. DeFrees III; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; and her bonus family.
Madeline's guestbook may be viewed online: https://www.gracefulmemorialchapel.com/obituary/agnes-smiley
A graveside service to honor Madeline's memory will be held at 1 p.m., June 12, Saturday, Moody Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Tom Shelton of Moody Baptist Church. Madeline will be laid to rest next to her late husband, John R. DeFrees Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Pointe Baptist Church, 700 Gladstell Rd., Conroe, TX 77304 (or) to Moody Cemetery Endowment Fund – Waco Foundation / Moody Cemetery Association, 1217 N. Valley Mills Dr., #235, Waco, TX 76710.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.