Aunt Sadie!! I haven´t talked to or seen u in years and I get that call that ur no longer here...I wish u could´ve met ur newest nieces and nephews before u went to rest but I know u will be up there watching over us just like my grandma Mercy D and the rest of ur sisters and brothers. Rest in Paradise Aunt Sadie u will truly be missed. Love always, ur niece

Ciara Dunlap October 1, 2021