Magdlen Kallus
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Magdlen Kallus

April 11, 1936 - May 8, 2021

Magdlen (Olsovsky) Kallus, of Waco, Texas, beloved wife of Gilbert R. Kallus, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at a local health care center at the age of 95.

Visitation with her family will be held 10:30 until 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, Texas. A service will follow at 11 a.m. in the OakCrest chapel with Deacon Greg George officiating. A private burial will be held later at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, Texas.

You may send a message or share a memory with her family at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:30a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I´m so sorry about the loss of your mom. She was such a special lady!! Both of your parents are wonderful people. I loved hearing their stories. They were SO proud of all their children and grandchildren. I´m so thankful that I got to know her. She was a blessing!!
Debbie Blackmon
June 14, 2021
