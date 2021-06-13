Magdlen Kallus
April 11, 1936 - May 8, 2021
Magdlen (Olsovsky) Kallus, of Waco, Texas, beloved wife of Gilbert R. Kallus, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at a local health care center at the age of 95.
Visitation with her family will be held 10:30 until 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, Texas. A service will follow at 11 a.m. in the OakCrest chapel with Deacon Greg George officiating. A private burial will be held later at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.