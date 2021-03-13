Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Malford Stanley Lohse
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Hwy.
Hillsboro, TX
Malford Stanley Lohse

March 20, 1933 - March 9, 2021

Malford Stanley Lohse, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Darrel Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at the funeral home. Facial masks and social distancing are encouraged. Funeral services will be livestreamed via Marshall & Marshall's Facebook page.

Stanley was born on March 20, 1933, in San Antonio, to Alvin and Ida (Schneider) Lohse. He was raised in Nixon, TX, and graduated from Nixon High School. He went on to attend college at the University of Corpus Christi, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Ministry. Stanley furthered his education by attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, where he received his Divinity degree. He pastored several churches including First Baptist Church in Markham, First Baptist Church in Huntington, Timber Crest Baptist Church in Waco, and First Baptist Church in Smithville. Stanley later became the Director of Missions for the Gonzalez and Gambrell Associations, retiring in 1999. He later was the interim pastor at several churches in the Central Texas area, with his last pastorate being at Woodbury Baptist Church in Woodbury.

On August 18, 1956, Stanley was united in marriage to Vivian Yvonne Russell. They enjoyed traveling all over with their travel trailer. Stanley especially loved the Smoky Mountains.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Vivian Lohse on August 16, 2019; four brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include his children, Darla Jean Lohse Etter (Jeanne) and husband, Paul, Joy Delane Lohse, and Jason Stanley Lohse and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Trey James Etter and wife, Rebecca, Jaida Lohse, Naomi Lohse, and Eli Lohse; great-granddaughter, Abigail Etter; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the South Texas Children's Home, P. O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210.

Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mr Lohse HAD A SPECIAL PLACE IN ALL OUR HEARTS . HE WAS LOVED AND WE ALL WILL MISS HIM DEARLY. MAY GOD BE WITH YOU ALL
Elcon family
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results