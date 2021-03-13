Malford Stanley Lohse
March 20, 1933 - March 9, 2021
Malford Stanley Lohse, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Darrel Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at the funeral home. Facial masks and social distancing are encouraged. Funeral services will be livestreamed via Marshall & Marshall's Facebook page.
Stanley was born on March 20, 1933, in San Antonio, to Alvin and Ida (Schneider) Lohse. He was raised in Nixon, TX, and graduated from Nixon High School. He went on to attend college at the University of Corpus Christi, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Ministry. Stanley furthered his education by attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, where he received his Divinity degree. He pastored several churches including First Baptist Church in Markham, First Baptist Church in Huntington, Timber Crest Baptist Church in Waco, and First Baptist Church in Smithville. Stanley later became the Director of Missions for the Gonzalez and Gambrell Associations, retiring in 1999. He later was the interim pastor at several churches in the Central Texas area, with his last pastorate being at Woodbury Baptist Church in Woodbury.
On August 18, 1956, Stanley was united in marriage to Vivian Yvonne Russell. They enjoyed traveling all over with their travel trailer. Stanley especially loved the Smoky Mountains.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Vivian Lohse on August 16, 2019; four brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his children, Darla Jean Lohse Etter (Jeanne) and husband, Paul, Joy Delane Lohse, and Jason Stanley Lohse and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Trey James Etter and wife, Rebecca, Jaida Lohse, Naomi Lohse, and Eli Lohse; great-granddaughter, Abigail Etter; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the South Texas Children's Home, P. O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.