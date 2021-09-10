Menu
Manuel V. Patena
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Manuel V. Patena

Oct. 11, 1923 - Sept. 7, 2021

Manuel V. Patena, 97, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, September 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Juan Lopez officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. with rosary recited at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 12, at the funeral home.

Manuel was born on October 11, 1923, to Clemente and Rosita (Vasquez) Patena in Nava Coahuila, Mexico. He was a longtime resident of Waco and a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, Betty Garcia on March 1, 1949, in Waco, Texas. Manuel worked for many years as a machine operator with Davis Iron Works. He enjoyed yardwork. In fact, he had a green thumb and could grow anything. He was an avid Texas Ranger fan and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Enrique Patena and Benito Patena; sister, Ramona Salazar.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Patena of Waco, son, Robert Manuel Patena and wife, Sue, of Washougal, Washington; son, Luiz Patena and wife, Cynthia, of Waco; daughter, Rosie Padilla and husband, John, of Waco; daughter, Ermina Salazar and husband, Travis, of Waco; son, Ralph Patena and wife, Paula, of Waco; daughter, Maria Schoeplein and husband, Anthony, of Vancouver, Washington; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Sarita

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
12
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
TX
Prayers of comfort and peace during this difficult time. I remember your husband/dad being an usher every Sunday at church . Going to CCD at St.Francis all thru my childhood and teen years, he was a constant figure at church. God Bless.
Angela Aleman Fraga
Other
September 12, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of Manuel! He was a dear friend and co-worker at Davis Iron Works. He was a kind and friendly man who will be missed. God bless the family during this sad time.
Melvin Lankford
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about your father. He was an awesome neighbor.
Dawn Davis Lynn
Other
September 10, 2021
My sincere condolences on your loss. Mr Patina was a fine man and it was my pleasure to know him.
John Schwartz
September 10, 2021
Ermina sorry to hear about the loss of your father.
Gayle Starnes
Friend
September 10, 2021
