Manuel V. Patena
Oct. 11, 1923 - Sept. 7, 2021
Manuel V. Patena, 97, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, September 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Juan Lopez officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. with rosary recited at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 12, at the funeral home.
Manuel was born on October 11, 1923, to Clemente and Rosita (Vasquez) Patena in Nava Coahuila, Mexico. He was a longtime resident of Waco and a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, Betty Garcia on March 1, 1949, in Waco, Texas. Manuel worked for many years as a machine operator with Davis Iron Works. He enjoyed yardwork. In fact, he had a green thumb and could grow anything. He was an avid Texas Ranger fan and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Enrique Patena and Benito Patena; sister, Ramona Salazar.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Patena of Waco, son, Robert Manuel Patena and wife, Sue, of Washougal, Washington; son, Luiz Patena and wife, Cynthia, of Waco; daughter, Rosie Padilla and husband, John, of Waco; daughter, Ermina Salazar and husband, Travis, of Waco; son, Ralph Patena and wife, Paula, of Waco; daughter, Maria Schoeplein and husband, Anthony, of Vancouver, Washington; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Sarita
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.