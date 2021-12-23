To the Burns/O'Neal Families, I was saddened to hear of Faye's passing. We were classmates of the 1965 G. W. Carver High School. Although we were both 17 when we finished, she was probably the youngest in our class, with a 8/31 birthdate. (I was 8/7.) Faye was the energy of our class; funny and always trying to get everyone involved in our activities. She lover her family, and her high school, and especially her '65 classmates. Family, I am praying for your comfort and peace. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, promised us He would not leave us comfortless, nor leave us or forsake us, in our time of need. Lean on Him, snd He will support you as you go through. Look forward in hope to the day of that Great Reunion in the sky, in the presence of Him, and all our loved ones who have confessed Him as Savior. Be blessed, Be Encouraged, Be Prayerful and Pray! Minister John T. Smith, III G. W. Carver; Class of '65

John T. Smith, III December 23, 2021