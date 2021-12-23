Menu
Margaret Faye O'Neal Burns
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
1305 Elm Street
Waco, TX
Margaret Faye O'Neal Burns

Aug. 31, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2021

The Celebration of Life for Margaret Faye O'Neil Burns is at 11 a.m., December 30, 2021. It will be at Great Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 2625 S. 18th St., Waco, Texas 76706.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Great Zion Missionary Baptist Church
2625 S. 18th St., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in Paradise, Faye. Although I was a few years older than you. You, Fannie and I had lots of fun together on Lenox St. I was Nextdoor and Fannie across the. We played a lot of Jacks and waited for the icecream truck every evening. You were a wonderful person on Earth and I know you must have added more Beauty to Heaven. Sorry we let so many years pass before seeing each other again. We will one day.
Margie Nell Sparkes
Friend
January 9, 2022
Condolences, Prayers, Love and Blessings...My Classmate Faye was always a joy to be around. I will dearly miss her. May God Bless the family. Rest my sister, Rest In Peace! LoveUBlessU, your '65 classmate. I missed funeral thinking it was Friday. I am so sorry.
Ruby Dell Hall Baker
December 30, 2021
Happy memories last forever!
Frances
Friend
December 29, 2021
I met Margaret at Olan Mills in 1980. I had just moved to Waco. On my first day at work Margaret was sitting at her desk. I saw her so I went over and introduced myself. That was the beginning of a lifelong friendship. To her daughters Cookie and Tamara you have my deepest condolences. Margaret was one of God' magnificent masterpieces and she had a beautiful spirit. I will always treasure her friendship.
Shirley Johnson
Friend
December 29, 2021
My prayers and love is with you Tamara .Your mother´ s memories wil last forever,she will be missed such a beautiful spirit.
Pamela Maxwell
Family
December 29, 2021
To the O´Neal/Burns Family we are sending love and condolences your way. We the Scott/Roberson Family will continue to keep your family in our prayers during this time of loss. Stay encouraged and continue to hold to God´s unchanging hands.
Ms Fannie Roberson
Friend
December 27, 2021
Tamara and family, your mother touched alot of lives... And we will have nothing but great memories of her. Love you, Angi
Angela Montgomery
Friend
December 27, 2021
Angela Montgomery
December 27, 2021
To Cookie and Tamara, When I first moved to Waco your mother and father were two of the first people I met. We became very good friends. From the first day I met your mother she always greeted me with a smile and a kind heart. God has truly gained Angel. She will truly be missed, but never forgotten. To the family, know that Faye will continue to live on in your hearts, and in the hearts of those she met. She was that kind of a lovable person. Be strong and continue to keep God first in your lives, and she will continue to live on in your hearts. May God bless and keep each of you. "StayPrayedUp"
Melivn Dunner
December 26, 2021
I meet and feel in Love with this woman 20 years ago when my niece and my son where born. Faye was always the of the party. There will never be another like her
Patricia Jones
Family
December 24, 2021
Ms Faye, we met years ago through Norma who was my hair dresser at the time, but it seems as though I´ve known you forever. Beautiful spirit and heart, you will be missed. Praying for the family.
Jeffie K Sanders
Friend
December 24, 2021
I was honored to have worked with beloved Mrs. Burns @ Challenge Academy. What a sweetheart! My prayers are with you, her family, whom she loved dearly. God bless you.
Sandra O'Connor
School
December 24, 2021
Fay from day one you call me sis you welcome me with a open heart. Over forty years,however thirty years ago you prepared food for my wedding that people are still talking about today. Fay the way you embrace people with that smile it was so pure. No one who ever cross your path will ever forget you because of your heart. You will be miss Sis. Love (aka) Lynn Linda Bethley and Terrence Holloman Cookie ,Tamera I am thinking and praying for you both and the grandchildren and the rest of the family I love you guys.
Linda Bethley (aka Lynn)
Friend
December 23, 2021
To the Burns/O'Neal Families, I was saddened to hear of Faye's passing. We were classmates of the 1965 G. W. Carver High School. Although we were both 17 when we finished, she was probably the youngest in our class, with a 8/31 birthdate. (I was 8/7.) Faye was the energy of our class; funny and always trying to get everyone involved in our activities. She lover her family, and her high school, and especially her '65 classmates. Family, I am praying for your comfort and peace. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, promised us He would not leave us comfortless, nor leave us or forsake us, in our time of need. Lean on Him, snd He will support you as you go through. Look forward in hope to the day of that Great Reunion in the sky, in the presence of Him, and all our loved ones who have confessed Him as Savior. Be blessed, Be Encouraged, Be Prayerful and Pray! Minister John T. Smith, III G. W. Carver; Class of '65
John T. Smith, III
December 23, 2021
Well Margaret Faye. I just don´t know where to start. Hearing your voice each night or day seem strange not talking to you. We have been on an amazing journey being cousins and having loved each other. I am missing you and I will always say you are my girl. You and Rest well my beloved
Debra Kay Hatter Eastland
Family
December 23, 2021
Aunt Faye I will miss you calling or texting me and saying "just checking on you". Rest in Peace! Love Always, Maechelle
Desiz Maechelle
Family
December 23, 2021
I never got the chance to meet you Auntie, but from the reaction to my wifes pain and tears, u were a very awesome woman in life. As you get your rest know that you are missed and loved and the memories of you will forever carry on. sleep well and we'll see you someday. love you
Joseph & Vashaun Anderson
December 23, 2021
Not only was Faye my sister-in-law but she was my friend. Absent from the body but present with the Lord. Because I believe that Jesus Christ died and rose again guarantees me I will see this jewel name Faye again. And when I do she and I will embrace each other and talk about how we got over. Sleep my queen.......See you later.
Mentha Burns
Family
December 23, 2021
