Margaret Lucille Cain



Nov. 30, 1922 - May 29, 2021



Margaret "Lucille" Cain, 98, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wed., June 2, graveside, at Waco Memorial Park. A short viewing and visitation will take place prior to the funeral service.



Lucille was born on Nov. 30, 1922, in Clifton, Texas, one of six siblings. At age 18 on Nov. 23, 1940, she married her lifelong love, Quentin "QP" Cain, and he was her loving companion for 64 years of marriage.



During Quentin's service in World War II, she worked at a garment factory and the Bell Telephone exchange in Waco, Texas. She enjoyed her time contributing to the war effort and spoke fondly of her work for many years. Following the war, she dedicated herself to family life.



The Cains had one daughter, Caron, who they raised in Robinson, Texas.



Lucille was an accomplished seamstress and was often called on by family and friends to alter and make clothing. She sewed Caron's prom dresses, her wedding gown, and her bridesmaid's dresses. In addition to sewing, Lucille enjoyed cooking, tending her flower beds, and traveling with friends. She was a dedicated grandmother and will always be remembered lovingly by her grandson, Justin, as his "Gangan."



Prior to becoming homebound, she was an active member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church.



Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; and her beloved, Quentin.



She is survived by her daughter, Caron Tepe; son-in-law, Matthew Tepe; grandson, Justin Tepe, his wife, Lora Tepe; and her beloved great-grandsons, Quentin "Parker" and Jacob Tepe.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Providence Hospice, whose assistance in Lucille's final days was so greatly appreciated by the family.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 1, 2021.