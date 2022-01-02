Menu
Margaret Dickenson
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Margaret Dickenson

Oct. 3, 1921 - Dec. 28, 2021

Margaret Eliza Dickenson, 100, widow of Homer Glen Dickenson, went to her Heavenly home on December 28, 2021. Heaven gained a very special lady and she will be missed by her family, until we meet again. Her desire was to have no funeral.

She is survived by sons, Glen Dickenson, Dale Dickenson and wife, Teresa; grandsons, Drew Dickenson and wife, Jodi, and Jarrod Dickenson and wife, Claire; and several nieces.

Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.

Share a memory and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4 Entries
Together again you and your husband Forever, you will live in my heart Ms. Margaret, forever.
Rosa Rangel
Other
January 8, 2022
I worked with Mrs D (as we called her) for about 30 years. She was my supervisor, and was a kind and sweet lady. I'm sorry to hear of her loss. It doesn't surprise me that she lived to be 100, because she took good care of herself and walked daily inside our building, and I would often see her walking at the mall on weekends and after her retirement. Sending my sincere condolences to her family and friends...may she Rest in Peace!
Martha Janeke
Work
January 6, 2022
Words from the bottom of everyone's heart! My thoughts, Love & Prayers are being sent to Youall during this time of sorrow. I lost my beloved beloved Terry on the 1st of March 2021. It's been hard but it does become easy with lots of support from wonderful caring loving friends and family. Take care and knowing Christ is always near by!
Steve Rosentreter-Rosentreter-Grapevine
Friend
January 2, 2022
My condolences to family I love her very much from living springs
Debra reyes
Work
December 31, 2021
