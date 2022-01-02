I worked with Mrs D (as we called her) for about 30 years. She was my supervisor, and was a kind and sweet lady. I'm sorry to hear of her loss. It doesn't surprise me that she lived to be 100, because she took good care of herself and walked daily inside our building, and I would often see her walking at the mall on weekends and after her retirement. Sending my sincere condolences to her family and friends...may she Rest in Peace!

Martha Janeke Work January 6, 2022