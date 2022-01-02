Margaret Dickenson
Oct. 3, 1921 - Dec. 28, 2021
Margaret Eliza Dickenson, 100, widow of Homer Glen Dickenson, went to her Heavenly home on December 28, 2021. Heaven gained a very special lady and she will be missed by her family, until we meet again. Her desire was to have no funeral.
She is survived by sons, Glen Dickenson, Dale Dickenson and wife, Teresa; grandsons, Drew Dickenson and wife, Jodi, and Jarrod Dickenson and wife, Claire; and several nieces.
Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.