Margaret Louise Hoyle
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Margaret Louise Hoyle

Dec. 18, 1919 - Jan. 7, 2022

Margaret Louise Hoyle passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, at Rosemound Cemetery.

Louise was born December 18, 1919, in Waco, Texas, to Joseph and Mertyl Kennedy. Her mother died after giving birth and she was raised by her paternal grandparents in Abbot, Texas. On the first day of school, she met "the sweetest man in the world," Clovis Hoyle. They married in 1940 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage and raising their daughter, Beverly. Waco was their home where they were founding members of Crestview Church of Christ. Her greatest accomplishment and joy came from volunteering at Meals on Wheels for over four decades. There she prepared, packed, and delivered meals daily. Meals on Wheels became her second family, her life, and her purpose. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, appreciative nature, and kind giving spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mertyl Kennedy; her infant daughter, Barbara; and her husband, Clovis Hoyle.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Bates; her husband, Randy; her grandsons, Michael Mirick and his wife, Kim, and Mark Mirick; and her great-grandson, Patrick Mirick.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at Waco's Central Texas Senior Ministry.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S. 12th Street, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Louise was amazing. So dedicated to helping others. I had the pleasure of working with her at Meals and Wheels. She was always smiling!
Diane Gahagan
Work
January 9, 2022
My deepest sympathy for the family of Louise. We worked side by side at Meals And Wheels for 20 years. She was a wonderful and beautiful lady. I will always remember her and thankful I had the opportunity to know her.
Phillip D Spears
Work
January 9, 2022
