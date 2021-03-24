Margaret Parnell



May 14, 1926 - March 22, 2021



Margaret Sue Stuckey Parnell passed away peacefully on Mon., March 22, 2021.



She was born May 14, 1926, in Falls County, TX, to Dennis Wyatt Stuckey and Emma Moore Stuckey.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and her husband of 63 years, Haralson Langford (Porky) Parnell.



She was a longtime member of Hewitt First Baptist Church and was employed at Walgreens Drug store for over 20 years, Lynn's Pharmacy and United Super Hewitt.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Lynn and Pat Parnell of Granbury, Bill and Debbie Parnell of Burleson; daughter Carney Parnell of Houston; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The visitation will be at 11 a.m. at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, March 26, 2021. Services to follow at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Roy Marshall.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hewitt First Baptist Church.



The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Lake Brazos and Compassus Hospice.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.