Margaretta Zuniga
June 29, 1980 - January 4, 2022
Our beloved Margaretta "Nona" Zuniga, our champion in life, is now resting in the presence of our Savior. We rejoice in her eternal healing as she has earned her heavenly crown. Our most heartfelt thank you to our lifetime pastor, Rev. Armando Virgen, and pastoral family, committed teachers, leaders, and deacons of Primera Iglesia Bautista of Waco, Texas, for ministering to Margaretta and to our family, faithfully leading us to Jesus Christ. We love you. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, January, 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX, with Pastor Jorge Moreno officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at the funeral home.
Margaretta was born in Mart, Texas, on June 29, 1980, and she was called home on January 4, 2022. She resided in Waco, Texas; Brady, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and she poured her heart into her sweet home in Robinson, Texas.
Margaretta gifted the world with her two precious little girls, Malani Izabel and Esperanza Faith. Her sweet angels were her entire world and she was theirs. In the eight brief years that she spent with her girls, she lavished them with love, utmost care, amazing experiences, fun adventures, and an abundance of time with family and friends. Margaretta became a mom of two special-needs babies…Without a special handbook or special instructions, she ran with it and never looked back. She advocated for their inclusion and equal opportunities so that they may enjoy life to the fullest-without barriers, obstacles, or limitations. She did it all with dignity, strength, determination, and with the most admirable perseverance. Such an amazing mom!
On her journey through life, Margaretta touched many lives, and this evident in the outpouring of love which we have witnessed both throughout the years and especially in this most difficult time. Thank you friends, and family! She made an impact in so many ways. Her greatest joy and calling, next to being with her girls, was pouring into others' lives- family, friends, and strangers. She had a unique gift of sensing hurt and pain, and she moved mountains to bring encouragement, in big and small ways, without expecting anything in return. She enjoyed a simple life while enriching the lives of others'. Her home was always open to receive her family and friends- a place of respite, retreat, healing, faith, and fellowship. You always walked away knowing that you were always welcomed and greatly loved by one of the greatest persons you could ever meet. Her smile, her embrace, her laugh were warm and genuine. She loved fully and fiercely, never holding back. And, like her grandmother "Chata", she filled her life with music, and of course, every song was her jam!
Margaretta is now in glory. She is survived by her daughters, Malani and Espy; her spouse, Paul Macedo; grandmother, Guadalupe Zuniga; parents, mother Margaret S. Zuniga, stepdad Joey Villarreal, Sr.; siblings, Mary I. Zuniga Moreno (Jorge Moreno), Leodegario Zuniga, Jr., Giovanni Zuniga, Omar Zuniga, Joey Villarreal, Jr. (Olivia Salinas), and Emily Clark (Joe Clark); loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles (great-uncle, Macedonia Castañeda, Sr.), and an abundance of lifetime friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Audelio "Lelo" T. Flores and Elisa "Chata" Flores, grandfather, Samuel Zuniga, Sr., and by her beloved uncles Guadalupe Gutierrez, Sr., and Gilberto Flores, and other beloved family members.
We extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the La Vega ISD community (teachers and assistants), Challenger Little League of Waco, No Limitations of Waco, Elite Therapy Center of Waco, and 22q Texas Inc. community and friends for your incredible services, constant care, and friendship to Margaretta, Paul and their girls. Margaretta was always so proud to be part of your valuable and life-changing events, both as a parent, and a volunteer. Your work filled our family's life with fun memorable moments, immeasurable joy, and greatest of all, HOPE! Thank you!
Nona, we love you to the moon and back…Always and forever! Thank you for loving us so well! Rest in Heavenly grace, beautiful.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.