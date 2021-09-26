Margie Lewis
Feb. 26, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2021
Margie Nell Shelton Lewis, born February 26, 1931, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Burial will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 1, at the funeral home.
Margie was born in Moody, TX (Liberty Hill area), in the Dowell old home place. She was the first born of Jesse Braxton Shelton and Johnnie Dowell Shelton. She was baptized at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Margie was a housewife for many years, and later went to work to help provide for her family. She worked at the textile mill, Gulf States and finally Owen Illinois until her retirement. She was a very hard worker no matter what her task was on the job or at home. Margie liked drive-in movies, old time rock and roll, blues, Cajun and old time country, none of the new country was to her liking. She enjoyed going to the HOT races on Friday nights and Fats Domino concerts. She was absolutely the best mother. Her baking and cooking was the best you've ever eaten. She could bake like no other. She wasn't fast to anger and she always tried to make you see reality in a situation. She will be missed dearly and can never be replaced. She was our crown jewel.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C. J. Lewis, Jr.; her infant son, Reginald Wayne; parents, Jess and Johnnie Shelton; a sister, Martha Robinson; son-in-law, AB Questelle; daughter-in-law, Mary Davis Lewis; brother-in-law, John E. Cooper.
She is survived by her son, Braxton Lewis and wife, Tina; daughters, Judy Lewis Questelle, Denise Robert and husband, Sam, Meresa Mayo and husband, Randy, Darla Oliver and husband, Jerry Don, Tammy Hitchcock and husband, Chuck; sister, Patti Cooper; brother-in-law, Lloyd Robinson; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Margie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family would like to give a special thanks Dr. Turnage, Bluebonnet Hospice, and other caregivers.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.