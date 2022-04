Maria Antonio Brown "Monga"



March 15, 1955 - Feb. 5, 2018



Feliz Cumpleaños en este tu día. Celebra con tu abuela Maria.



We all love you and miss you. Your family your mom Rosalinda your children, Desiree and husband Ty, William and Alina and Dylan. Your sister Ana and Carlos, Stina your niece , your grandchildren Heidi, Cain and River.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.