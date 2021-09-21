Maria Chavez



Jan. 11, 1943 - Sept. 16, 2021



Maria Angel "Mary" Maldonado Chavez, 78, of Lacy Lakeview, TX, passed away on September 16, 2021. She was born in Agualeguas, Nuevo León, Mexico, and moved to the US with her family at age four. Mary enjoyed cooking, especially baking, for her family, friends and coworkers. She enjoyed maintaining her yard and loved gardening. She was hard working and never stopped to rest. She would always find a broom to sweep the floor or clothes to fold so to keep herself busy. Mary was deeply loved and valued by anyone who knew her and her heart. She was a good mother and good provider. She cared for others and wasn't mean or ill-willed. If anyone needed help, she was there.



Preceded in death by her parents, Ambrocio and Josefa Maldonado; brothers, Ambrocio, Emilio, Adolfo, Vidal, and Juan Maldonado; sister, Catalina Maldonado. She is survived by husband, Gerald Chavez; brother, Wally; sisters, Anita (Uribe), Carmela (Garza), Josie (Gonzalez), Yolanda (Casso), Alva (Olivo); and sons, Carlos Caceres, Johnny Caceres, Armando Cortez, Jr. and his wife Christina; grandsons, Kristopher, Oliver; granddaughters Kayleigh, Violet; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 10AM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South IH 35, Waco, TX 76706.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.