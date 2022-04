Maria Guadalupe Campos de CastorenaJan. 20, 1969 - Sept. 29, 2021Services for Maria (Lupe) will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, October 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with committal to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, followed by rosary at 7 p.m.