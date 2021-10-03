Maria E. Hamby
April 30, 1942 - Sep. 29, 2021
On the night of September 29, 2021, Maria Hamby, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A visitation will start at 5 p.m., Monday, October 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. led by Rev. Juan Carreon.
Maria was born in Brownsville, Texas, to Juan Saldivar and Beatrice Cantu. She was married to John Hamby and had seven children, Tony (Rosie) Hamby, Yvonne (Tony) Morales, Wayne Hamby, Brenda (Bobby) Henderson, Scott Hamby, Gary Hamby, and Sheena Hamby. Maria's family also includes 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She had many neighborhood children that she took in as her own.
Maria was a midwife for 30 years and worked numerous jobs around the Waco area including WRS as a seamstress. She knew many people and anyone that she came across, she welcomed them and loved them as her own family. Maria loved to go to her favorite restaurant, Veronica's, and go shopping at her favorite store, Walmart.
She was known to be a great dancer and loved her Tejano and oldies music. She loved to dance! She enjoyed celebrating life with her family and traveling to Brownsville to kick back with her feet in the sand. She will be truly missed by her beloved family and friends.
From our family, we thank you for the prayers and support during this time.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.