Maria E. Hamby
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Maria E. Hamby

April 30, 1942 - Sep. 29, 2021

On the night of September 29, 2021, Maria Hamby, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A visitation will start at 5 p.m., Monday, October 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. led by Rev. Juan Carreon.

Maria was born in Brownsville, Texas, to Juan Saldivar and Beatrice Cantu. She was married to John Hamby and had seven children, Tony (Rosie) Hamby, Yvonne (Tony) Morales, Wayne Hamby, Brenda (Bobby) Henderson, Scott Hamby, Gary Hamby, and Sheena Hamby. Maria's family also includes 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She had many neighborhood children that she took in as her own.

Maria was a midwife for 30 years and worked numerous jobs around the Waco area including WRS as a seamstress. She knew many people and anyone that she came across, she welcomed them and loved them as her own family. Maria loved to go to her favorite restaurant, Veronica's, and go shopping at her favorite store, Walmart.

She was known to be a great dancer and loved her Tejano and oldies music. She loved to dance! She enjoyed celebrating life with her family and traveling to Brownsville to kick back with her feet in the sand. She will be truly missed by her beloved family and friends.

From our family, we thank you for the prayers and support during this time.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Oct
4
Service
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sorry for ur loss new the family always see her dancing have fun we always bump into at heb a lot going to be miss healing to the family sissy Martinez ur neighbor
Sissy
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mrs. Hamby´s family. Mrs. Hamby was kind & loving & made each person she met feel like family. All of us @ Meyer Clinic will miss her friendly smile & wonderful personality.
Martha Huang-Masak
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the family. May the good Lord watch over you during this time. Tia Maria will be missed. Her smile never left her face. Rest in peace Tia. Love you family. God bless you all.
Gina Rocha
Family
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norma T Vazquez
Friend
October 4, 2021
