Mariana Lupu
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Mariana Lupu

Sept. 9, 1959 - June 6, 2021

Our beloved Mariana "Mimi" Veronica Lupu, 61, gained her wings and peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. She fought her battle with cancer with all her might until receiving ultimate healing on the day of her passing. She was born in Uivar, Romania, on September 9, 1959, and immigrated to Texas in 1980. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Eugen Lupu, whom she cherished and built a legacy with for over 40 years.

Mariana was best known for her incredible strength, contagious laugh, and lively spirit. From a young age she was adventurous and hard-working. You could always see the excitement in her eyes as she told unbelievable stories of her youth while living during communist rule. Mariana was blessed with the gift of creativity including quilling, sewing, and quilting, and was the designer for all family wedding floral arrangements. She was a spiritual woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people through her love of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mariana was a devoted mother and treasured her children, Laura and husband, Romeo Tanase, Eugene and wife, Jade Lupu, and Diana and husband, Cody King. She especially loved her role as Mimi to grandchildren, Alexa, Evan, and Natalie Tanase; Angelina, Olivia, and Hudson King; Vincent, Valen, and Lux Lupu.

She is survived by her loving family; mother, Maria Marton; mother-in-law, Eugenia Lupu; 12 siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samoila Marton; father-in-law, Mihai Lupu; sister, Luminita Marton; brother-in-law Vasile Gorgan; and nephews, Claudiu Gorgan, and Christian Marton.

The family extends their greatest appreciation to Providence Palliative and Hospice Care for their compassionate care and genuine love, with a special thank you to Jennifer and Toni.

Funeral Services will be at Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8, starting with visitation at 1 p.m., immediately followed by service at 2 p.m.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
8
Interment
4:00p.m.
Axtell Cemetery
axtell, Axtell, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I meet you over 20 years ago and we connected right away. You brought me comfort and joy. Years later we met again and spoke as the years never past. You will be missed my friend.
Pam Roberts
Other
June 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss - Mariana was a wonderful person and will be deeply missed by all. We are praying for peace for her family.
Florea family
Friend
June 8, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. She was a wonderful person to know.
Ruji
Friend
June 8, 2021
