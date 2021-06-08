Mariana LupuSept. 9, 1959 - June 6, 2021Our beloved Mariana "Mimi" Veronica Lupu, 61, gained her wings and peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. She fought her battle with cancer with all her might until receiving ultimate healing on the day of her passing. She was born in Uivar, Romania, on September 9, 1959, and immigrated to Texas in 1980. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Eugen Lupu, whom she cherished and built a legacy with for over 40 years.Mariana was best known for her incredible strength, contagious laugh, and lively spirit. From a young age she was adventurous and hard-working. You could always see the excitement in her eyes as she told unbelievable stories of her youth while living during communist rule. Mariana was blessed with the gift of creativity including quilling, sewing, and quilting, and was the designer for all family wedding floral arrangements. She was a spiritual woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people through her love of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Mariana was a devoted mother and treasured her children, Laura and husband, Romeo Tanase, Eugene and wife, Jade Lupu, and Diana and husband, Cody King. She especially loved her role as Mimi to grandchildren, Alexa, Evan, and Natalie Tanase; Angelina, Olivia, and Hudson King; Vincent, Valen, and Lux Lupu.She is survived by her loving family; mother, Maria Marton; mother-in-law, Eugenia Lupu; 12 siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Samoila Marton; father-in-law, Mihai Lupu; sister, Luminita Marton; brother-in-law Vasile Gorgan; and nephews, Claudiu Gorgan, and Christian Marton.The family extends their greatest appreciation to Providence Palliative and Hospice Care for their compassionate care and genuine love, with a special thank you to Jennifer and Toni.Funeral Services will be at Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8, starting with visitation at 1 p.m., immediately followed by service at 2 p.m.