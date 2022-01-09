Marie Alva Olivo
Aug. 30, 1944 - Jan. 5, 2022
Marie Alva Maldonado Olivo, 77, gained her beautiful wings on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Her life will be celebrated in a service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Alva was born on August 30, 1944, in Aqueleguas N.L., Mexico to Ambrosio Maldonado Sr. and Josefa Maldonado. She previously lived in Corpus Christi and Iowa, but ultimately decided to make Waco her home. During her marriage to Robert Olivo Sr. she was blessed with three children; Robert Jr., Ricky & Diana.
She was such a hard worker who loved taking care of her family and preparing delicious food and sugary desserts. She held many jobs in her life, but her most enjoyable time was spent running the kitchen at the Geneva Bingo Hall. She truly enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, watching her wrestling, eating fresh higos (figs) from the tree, and drinking her Coca Cola. Her grandchildren were her whole world, and she would always call them her "babies". While most people called her Alva, her favorite names to go by were Momo and Ama. Anytime she would say goodbye to her loved ones she would always end it with "Love you more". She was the matriarch of the Olivo family and has left a legacy that will live on forever in our hearts.
Alva was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adolfo, Ambrosio, Emilio, Juan, & Vidal; sisters, Catalina & Mary and her son, Ricky.
Left to cherish her memory are her boyfriend of 30 years, Ruben Lopez; brother, Valdemar "Wally" Maldonado; sisters, Anita Uribe, Carmela Garza, Josefa Gonzalez, and her twin sister, Yolanda Casso; her son, Robert Olivo Jr. & wife Vicki, daughter, Diana Gerik; grandchildren, Stephanie Easter & husband RD, Ashley Olivo, Taylor Olivo, Austin Olivo & McKenzee Gerik; great grandchildren, Joseph, Addison, & Riley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Interim Hospice and Lakisha Boston, "baby girl".
Te Amamos Mas Ama!
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.