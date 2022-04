Mama Marilyn Im going to miss you so much Life wont be the same w o you I cant wait to see you again! Thank you for being a great friend, co worker and care taker to so many especially my grandma I bet yall are having a great time up there I hope you put many more of your wigs on her I love you always my friend Cant wait to see you again and hear you say Hey Baby

Bethany Harrison Friend September 21, 2021