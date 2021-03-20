Marjorie Lois Keil
July 14, 1928 - March 17, 2021
Marjorie "Margie" Lois Keil, 92, of Waco, was able to pass from this earthly life to join her husband in the Heavenly places Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, in Houston with Pastor Scott Robbins of Alliance Bible Church of Waco officiating.
Margie was born to Adolf and Annie Christ of High Hill, Texas, and grew up in a home with a reverence for God and a desire to please Him. Later in life that hunger for God drew her more and more into the study of the scriptures and the desire to know God in a more personal way. This desire increased in her to the extent that one of her greatest satisfactions in life was supporting her family through extended personal prayer. She was a wonderful, godly woman who emulated the servant-heart of Christ in her devotion to her family.
Her background helped her to form deep convictions about serving her family and enabling her husband and children to become the very best possible. Managing the home, cooking delicious meals, attending countless kids' sports activities and school events, and giving every possible support to her family seemed to come naturally for her, and it was greatly appreciated. However, as her faith grew, her ability to support her family in prayer was an even greater benefit, and she was deeply loved for her spiritual giving in this way.
One of Margie's favorite scriptures was Ephesians 2:8-10, "For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them."
She understood that favor with God was based on His incredible gift of grace and that by receiving that gift she was able to fully enjoy the role of walking in His good works. Her life certainly evidenced the fruit of walking in that way. She lived a full life, she enjoyed seeing the influence of God's grace spread through three subsequent generations in her family, and she will be greatly missed.
Those who preceded her in passing are her husband, Melvin Carl Keil; her son, Donald Keil; as well as her parents; two sisters; a brother and several in-laws.
Margie is survived by her son, Kenwood and his wife, Carol and their children, Matthew Keil, Emily Keil and Sarah Mullens and husband, Brandon; her son, Stuart and his wife, Darenda and their children, Christie Mileur and husband, Mason, Natalie Crosby and husband, Kasey and Joe Keil; daughter-in-law, Debbie Keil and her daughter, Carrie Mentz and husband, Bryan; daughter, Lisa Keil; and son, David Keil and wife, Katie.
Margie has ten great-grandchildren, whom she loved: Daniel, Grayson, Lucy and Joanna Mileur; Shelby, Caleb and Joelle Crosby; Avery and Aiden Mentz; and Brooks Keil.
For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas https://pregnancycare.org
