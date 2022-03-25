Marjorie Mayr



May 24, 1929 - March 16, 2022



Marjorie Mae Mayr passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at the Bruceville Community Church. Following the visitation, services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, at the church. Burial will follow at the Bruceville-Moore Cemetery.



Mrs. Mayr was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Mayr; and by her children, Herbert Mayr, Jr., Peggy Mayr Head, and Gary Mayr.



Her survivors include her children, Rachel (Judy) Reeder, Brenda Buffington and husband, David, Connie Melecio and husband, Sergio, Patricia Robinson and husband, Cecil, Linda Hart and husband, Jackie, Rick Mayr, Tim Mayr and wife, Kitty, Brian Mayr and wife, Julie, and Oliver Mayr; 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Littlepage Funeral Home



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.