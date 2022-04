SORRY FOR FOR YOUR LOST. SHE WAS A LOVING AND CARING PERSON. MY MOTHER AND AND ANUNT MINNIE WERE SISTERS. I WENT WITH MARGIE ON A DRIVING TRIP TO LAS VEGAS YEARS AGO. WILL NEVER FORGET IT, JW BUZBEE WAS MY BROTHER IN LAW. THEY ALSO HAD ALOT OF FUN TOGETHER. BE SAFE LOVE JIMMY AND BONNIE

jimmy carey October 5, 2021