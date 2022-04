Mark Lynn RippenJuly 6, 1955 - March 25, 2021Mark Lynn Rippen, 65, of China Spring, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 2, at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation with his family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Send a message and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com