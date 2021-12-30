Mark Woodward



Dec. 10, 1954 - Dec. 20, 2021



Born in Rantoul, IL to Elizabeth Rapozo Woodward and Charles Woodward, Mark Woodward passed from this earth into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on Dec 20, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX.



Mark grew up in Waco, TX, and graduated from Reicher Catholic High School and then Baylor University in 1975. A lifelong independent oil and gas producer, Mark spent most of his adult years in Longview, TX and then Dallas, TX, where he met the love of his life, Gay Foester. They married in 1993 and lived in Dallas before moving in 2007 to settle in New Braunfels, TX to be closer to family.



In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his dear siblings, Yvonne Curtis, Annette McCauley, Kay and her husband, Rick Sulak; sisters-in-law, Marcy Woodward and Dee Hutchison, and many treasured nieces and nephews of whom he was so proud.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles P Woodward and mother, Elizabeth Rapozo Woodward; cherished brother, Mike Woodward; and dear brother-in-law, Jim McCauley.



Mark was blessed with many musical and creative talents inherited from his parents. Gifted with a musical ear, he started playing guitar in his formative years and this passion continued through the rest of his adult life. You could find him composing songs on his keyboard and playing the classical and electric guitar and bass. For a time, he tried to teach himself the violin and mandolin. He enjoyed playing in gigs with other musician friends.



The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mark. He loved a quiet evening with friends or family and playing with Woody and Bonny Belle, beloved Yorkies. He was a lover of all animals, nature, the ocean, and the mountain plus the Baylor Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He loved to make people laugh with his witty quips and comebacks. Mark will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved him.



No services will be held at this time. Correspondence with the family may be sent to Gay Woodward, PO Box 310542, New Braunfels, TX 78130.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.