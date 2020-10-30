Menu
Marshall Lopez Jr.
1961 - 2020
Marshall Lopez, Jr.

Sep. 28, 1961 - Oct. 24, 2020

Pastor Marshall Lopez, Jr., 59, of Waco, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A celebration of life service for Pastor Marshall Lopez, Jr., and his parents, Marshall and Ninfa (Carbajal) Lopez, Sr., will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at Mighty Wind Worship Center with Pastor Derrick Watley officiating.

Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.

Sign guest book at www,oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
