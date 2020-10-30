Marshall Lopez, Jr.Sep. 28, 1961 - Oct. 24, 2020Pastor Marshall Lopez, Jr., 59, of Waco, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A celebration of life service for Pastor Marshall Lopez, Jr., and his parents, Marshall and Ninfa (Carbajal) Lopez, Sr., will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at Mighty Wind Worship Center with Pastor Derrick Watley officiating.Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.Sign guest book at www,oakcrestwaco.com