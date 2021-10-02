Martha Breedlove
Nov. 6, 1932 - Sept. 25, 2021
Martha Breedlove, 88, of Bosqueville, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, at Bosqueville Cemetery with Pastor Austin Nickel officiating. No visitation is planned.
Martha was born November 6, 1932, in Waco, to James and Katherine (Melear) Larkin. She was raised in Valley Mills and graduated from Valley Mills High School where she also was a cheerleader. She then attended Baylor University. She married Dwayne Breedlove on June 19, 1969.
Martha was a free-spirited person who always had a smile on her face. She was a Christian by faith. She loved nature, animals, and being outdoors. She adored her family and attending family functions. She was co-owner of Breedlove Properties and Breedlove Construction Company. She and Dwayne owned and operated The Living Orchard, a certified organic orchard, in which they took great pride. Together, they enjoyed the many people who came out to pick peaches, apples and blackberries.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jamie Kersey; sister, Cynthia Lynn Larkin; brother, Jim Larkin; and her parents.
Survivors include husband of 53 years, Dwayne Breedlove; sons, Jim Kersey and wife, Gina, and Matt Kersey and wife, Glynis; grandsons, Joshua Kersey and Jason Jones, Ryan Kersey and wife, Ashlea, and Eric Kersey and wife, Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Liv, Miles, and Callum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.