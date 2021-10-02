Menu
Martha Breedlove
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Martha Breedlove

Nov. 6, 1932 - Sept. 25, 2021

Martha Breedlove, 88, of Bosqueville, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at a local hospital.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, at Bosqueville Cemetery with Pastor Austin Nickel officiating. No visitation is planned.

Martha was born November 6, 1932, in Waco, to James and Katherine (Melear) Larkin. She was raised in Valley Mills and graduated from Valley Mills High School where she also was a cheerleader. She then attended Baylor University. She married Dwayne Breedlove on June 19, 1969.

Martha was a free-spirited person who always had a smile on her face. She was a Christian by faith. She loved nature, animals, and being outdoors. She adored her family and attending family functions. She was co-owner of Breedlove Properties and Breedlove Construction Company. She and Dwayne owned and operated The Living Orchard, a certified organic orchard, in which they took great pride. Together, they enjoyed the many people who came out to pick peaches, apples and blackberries.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jamie Kersey; sister, Cynthia Lynn Larkin; brother, Jim Larkin; and her parents.

Survivors include husband of 53 years, Dwayne Breedlove; sons, Jim Kersey and wife, Gina, and Matt Kersey and wife, Glynis; grandsons, Joshua Kersey and Jason Jones, Ryan Kersey and wife, Ashlea, and Eric Kersey and wife, Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Liv, Miles, and Callum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bosqueville Cemetery
TX
Lake Shore Funeral Home
4 Entries
Dear Jim, Gina, Matt, and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Martha enjoyed many years with her family and friends. May God hold you and help you through this difficult time. Love you, Dianne
Dianne Taylor
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dwayne, so sorry to hear about Martha. Prayers for you and your family
Nita Terry Farmer
Other
October 7, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May the God of all comfort, comfort your hearts and grant you peace during this difficult time of mourning. 2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
October 5, 2021
Jim and Gina, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. I never met her, but she must have been a great person to have raised such an awesome Son. I pray for peace and comfort for you both. Love Always, Carolyn
Carolyn Cannon Reat
October 2, 2021
