Bobbie and others of Martha's family, I am so sorry to hear of Martha's passing. I remember her from our Indian Springs Business Women's Club (wasn't that a while ago!) and Connally H.S. events. She was a joy to be around and I never saw her "down". May your memories of a loving and joyful mother and grandmother comfort you and remain in your heart.

Gloria Gauntt Other January 11, 2022