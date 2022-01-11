Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Jean Brown
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Martha Jean Brown

Sept. 2, 1923 - Jan. 8, 2022

Martha Jean Brown (Nance), 98, of Waco, passed away peacefully at home in Mart, TX, on January 8, 2022. A visitation is planned for Tuesday, January 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, starting at 6 and concluding at 8 p.m. A graveside service to honor Martha's life will be held at Waco Memorial Park on January 12, at 1:30 p.m., with a dear friend of the family, Fr. Kirby officiating.

Martha was born on September 2, 1923, in Waco, Texas. Martha worked for Southern Medical Life Insurance Company as a bookkeeper for over 40 years, she never truly "retired" as she was an active member in Senior Ministry at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and volunteered with the local "Meals on Wheels" program. When she wasn't working, Martha enjoyed bowling, crochet, macrame, pottery and china painting, and spending time with family who loved to hear her tell stories from days when she was growing up. She loved to travel and made several trips to Hawaii and Alaska. Martha was a card shark and fierce competitor who was always up for a good game of, well…any card game or dominoes. Her greatest joy was received when spending time with her great granddaughter Katie.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Gaskamp; and sons, Joe and Clay Brown; her granddaughter, Jennifer and her husband, Rick Branch; her great-granddaughter, Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her brother and sisters; her son-in-law, Tommy; and her grandson Larry "Bubba" Gaskamp. Memorial donations may be made to your local "Meals on Wheels" location in Martha's name. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online Guest Book at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Jan
12
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Martha´s passing. She definitely left an imprint on my life. Bobbie I know she left an impact on so many people. Such a bright light in this world. I will be praying for all of you
Cathy Williams
Work
January 13, 2022
I met Martha at Brookdale where my Aunt Pauline Welch lived accross the hall from her. I enjoyed my visits with her so very much!! She was a ray of sunshine in my life. I was always greeted with a smile and a hug!! She will be a blessing in heaven Prayers to the family.
Kelly Ferguson
Friend
January 13, 2022
Bobbie and others of Martha's family, I am so sorry to hear of Martha's passing. I remember her from our Indian Springs Business Women's Club (wasn't that a while ago!) and Connally H.S. events. She was a joy to be around and I never saw her "down". May your memories of a loving and joyful mother and grandmother comfort you and remain in your heart.
Gloria Gauntt
Other
January 11, 2022
Bobbie, I am so very sorry to hear of Martha's passing. My prayers are with you and the family. May her memory be eternal.
Velinda Veselka Moody
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results