Martha Jean Brown
Sept. 2, 1923 - Jan. 8, 2022
Martha Jean Brown (Nance), 98, of Waco, passed away peacefully at home in Mart, TX, on January 8, 2022. A visitation is planned for Tuesday, January 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, starting at 6 and concluding at 8 p.m. A graveside service to honor Martha's life will be held at Waco Memorial Park on January 12, at 1:30 p.m., with a dear friend of the family, Fr. Kirby officiating.
Martha was born on September 2, 1923, in Waco, Texas. Martha worked for Southern Medical Life Insurance Company as a bookkeeper for over 40 years, she never truly "retired" as she was an active member in Senior Ministry at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and volunteered with the local "Meals on Wheels" program. When she wasn't working, Martha enjoyed bowling, crochet, macrame, pottery and china painting, and spending time with family who loved to hear her tell stories from days when she was growing up. She loved to travel and made several trips to Hawaii and Alaska. Martha was a card shark and fierce competitor who was always up for a good game of, well…any card game or dominoes. Her greatest joy was received when spending time with her great granddaughter Katie.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Gaskamp; and sons, Joe and Clay Brown; her granddaughter, Jennifer and her husband, Rick Branch; her great-granddaughter, Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her brother and sisters; her son-in-law, Tommy; and her grandson Larry "Bubba" Gaskamp. Memorial donations may be made to your local "Meals on Wheels" location in Martha's name. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online Guest Book at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.