Martha Martin

April 4, 1942 - Dec. 31, 2021

Martha Martin passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, with her family by her side at a Ft. Worth hospital with complications from COPD.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Stinson officiating. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel
TX
Jan
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel
TX
