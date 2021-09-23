Martha A. Mennenga
Nov. 18, 1928 - Sept. 21, 2021
Martha was called home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at Central Texas State Veterans' Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, in Hewitt, with Pastor Stephen Rynearson officiating.
Martha was born on November 18, 1928, to James and Mavis (Cook) Tabor in Dallas. She graduated from Crozier Technical High School and McMurray Business School. She worked for many years as an executive secretary in Dallas.
On December 12, 1960, she married Pastor Francis Mennenga. During the next 43 years, she served the Lord alongside Francis as a faithful pastor's wife, as well as being a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, and a camp counselor in Iowa and Texas. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She also raised her two sons Michael and Nathan in the fear and admonition of the Lord.
After Francis' retirement from active ministry, they settled in Hewitt in 2003 and enjoyed being members of Peace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim Tabor; her son, Michael D. Schumway; as well as her beloved husband, the Rev. Francis Mennenga.
Survivors include her son, Nathan; her daughter-in-law, Gricel; and five grandchildren.
