Martha A. Shaw
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuaries
601 Ashburn Street
Waco, TX
Martha A. Shaw

Dec. 10, 1943 - Oct. 2, 2021

Martha Shaw was born December 10, 1943, in West, Texas. She departed this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 77.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, Saturday, October 9, 2021. She will lie-in-state from Noon until 1 p.m.

The visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m., today, Friday, October 8, followed by the Wake from 6 until 7 p.m. at Bold Spring Baptist Church in West. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Citizens State Bank in c/o Martha Shaw.

Littles - Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bold Spring Baptist Church in West
TX
Oct
8
Wake
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bold Spring Baptist Church
West, TX
Oct
9
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church of the Assumption
TX
Funeral services provided by:
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to each of Miss Shaw's family. This lady was beautiful inside and out and touched many people's lives. Rest in Peace Miss Martha.
Woody Green
Other
October 8, 2021
Our condolences to each of Martha's family. This lady was beautiful on the inside as well as the inside. She touched many people's lives and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Miss Shaw.
Woody Green
October 8, 2021
We are sorry for your loss.she was a very nice lady.she taught me in grade school.she will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Pamvrba
School
October 8, 2021
She was a real sweet lady . she taught me in grade school.she will be missed by all.we will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Pamvrba
October 8, 2021
Our dearest Sista-Martha, the Beautiful Sista that you were, we miss you already. To her family-we send our Condolences, our love and our prayers. Be reminded of John 14:1-7 says "Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions:".....Enjoy your new home my Sista!!!! Much love to the family, Amen !!!
J&J McGowen Ministries
October 8, 2021
