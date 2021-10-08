Martha Shaw was born December 10, 1943, in West, Texas. She departed this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 77.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, Saturday, October 9, 2021. She will lie-in-state from Noon until 1 p.m.
The visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m., today, Friday, October 8, followed by the Wake from 6 until 7 p.m. at Bold Spring Baptist Church in West. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Citizens State Bank in c/o Martha Shaw.
Condolences to each of Miss Shaw's family. This lady was beautiful inside and out and touched many people's lives. Rest in Peace Miss Martha.
Woody Green
Other
October 8, 2021
Woody Green
October 8, 2021
We are sorry for your loss.she was a very nice lady.she taught me in grade school.she will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Pamvrba
School
October 8, 2021
Pamvrba
October 8, 2021
Our dearest Sista-Martha, the Beautiful Sista that you were, we miss you already. To her family-we send our Condolences, our love and our prayers. Be reminded of John 14:1-7 says "Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions:".....Enjoy your new home my Sista!!!! Much love to the family, Amen !!!