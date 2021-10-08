Our dearest Sista-Martha, the Beautiful Sista that you were, we miss you already. To her family-we send our Condolences, our love and our prayers. Be reminded of John 14:1-7 says "Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions:".....Enjoy your new home my Sista!!!! Much love to the family, Amen !!!

J&J McGowen Ministries October 8, 2021