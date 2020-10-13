Martin Aycock
April 6, 1927 - October 10, 2020
Martin Carl Aycock passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Martin was born April 6, 1927, in Cameron, Texas, to Milton and Nancy Elizabeth Aycock. He worked for Armour Meat Company for 41 years. He enjoyed watching Baylor sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye Smith Aycock; and his siblings, seven sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Larry and Kenneth Aycock; his grandchildren, Kristi Aycock Thrapp and Matthew Carl Aycock; and his great-grandchildren, Christian Aycock, Andrew Thrapp, Meadow Aycock, and Bishop Aycock.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.