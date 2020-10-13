Menu
Martin Aycock
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Martin Aycock

April 6, 1927 - October 10, 2020

Martin Carl Aycock passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Martin was born April 6, 1927, in Cameron, Texas, to Milton and Nancy Elizabeth Aycock. He worked for Armour Meat Company for 41 years. He enjoyed watching Baylor sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye Smith Aycock; and his siblings, seven sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by his sons, Larry and Kenneth Aycock; his grandchildren, Kristi Aycock Thrapp and Matthew Carl Aycock; and his great-grandchildren, Christian Aycock, Andrew Thrapp, Meadow Aycock, and Bishop Aycock.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
