Martin A. Partida



August 30, 1932 - Dec. 8, 2021



A Celebration of Life for Martin A. Partida, 89, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Bethel Worship Center 997 Stagecoach Rd in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. He was born in Mart, Texas, on August 30, 1932, and passed away on December 8, in Killeen.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.