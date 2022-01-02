Marvin Curtis Swanner
Feb. 19, 1948 - Dec. 16, 2021
Marvin Curtis Swanner, 73, lost his battle with cancer peacefully with his family around him on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Marvin was born in Waco, to CB and Dorothy Swanner on Feb. 19, 1948. He was the oldest of five and took great pride in being a big brother.
Marvin worked in the telecom industry for most of his career. At various times in his life, he lived in several cities including New Orleans, LA; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and the Dallas, TX area. Waxahachie, TX, is where he found his community. Marvin absolutely loved animals and was happiest in their presence. His life-long love of history, especially the American West, was reflected in his love and care for horses, country music, and old Westerns.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, CB and Dorothy Swanner; his brother, Roy Allen; and many much-loved animals, Bear, Kad, Cash, and Satchmo.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Erika Booth of Austin, Texas; sons, Curtis Ray and his wife, D'Lena, and Charles Beau, all of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Branton, Kylin, Dax, and Brooklyn; his brothers, Charlie and his wife, Rhonda, of Waxahachie; Mark and his wife, Lisa, of Gatesville, Texas; his sister, Donna Johnson and her husband, John, of Hewitt, Texas; his nieces, Destini, Crystal, Valerie, and Stephanie; nephews, Joe and Chris; and beloved friends, Carol Townsend, Marla Beets, Jeremy and Colton Lott; and Lisa and Ron Morrison.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., January 7, 2022, at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County (2374 W. Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX 75168). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cowboy Church (https://www.cowboyfaith.org/
) or the Austin Animal Center (www.austinanimalcenter.org
).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.