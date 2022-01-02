Menu
Feb. 19, 1948 - Dec. 16, 2021

Marvin Curtis Swanner, 73, lost his battle with cancer peacefully with his family around him on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Marvin was born in Waco, to CB and Dorothy Swanner on Feb. 19, 1948. He was the oldest of five and took great pride in being a big brother.

Marvin worked in the telecom industry for most of his career. At various times in his life, he lived in several cities including New Orleans, LA; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and the Dallas, TX area. Waxahachie, TX, is where he found his community. Marvin absolutely loved animals and was happiest in their presence. His life-long love of history, especially the American West, was reflected in his love and care for horses, country music, and old Westerns.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, CB and Dorothy Swanner; his brother, Roy Allen; and many much-loved animals, Bear, Kad, Cash, and Satchmo.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Erika Booth of Austin, Texas; sons, Curtis Ray and his wife, D'Lena, and Charles Beau, all of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Branton, Kylin, Dax, and Brooklyn; his brothers, Charlie and his wife, Rhonda, of Waxahachie; Mark and his wife, Lisa, of Gatesville, Texas; his sister, Donna Johnson and her husband, John, of Hewitt, Texas; his nieces, Destini, Crystal, Valerie, and Stephanie; nephews, Joe and Chris; and beloved friends, Carol Townsend, Marla Beets, Jeremy and Colton Lott; and Lisa and Ron Morrison.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., January 7, 2022, at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County (2374 W. Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX 75168). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cowboy Church (https://www.cowboyfaith.org/ ) or the Austin Animal Center (www.austinanimalcenter.org).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cowboy Church of Ellis County
2374 W. Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss! He sure raised a great son Curtis Swanner! D´lena and Curtis so proud of how you took him into your home and gave him a safe comfortable place to have his last days here on Earth! I know for sure your kids brought him joy! Love you guys!
Mydonna Duren
Friend
January 3, 2022
He was the best Uncle and friend anyone could ask for and touched the life of every person or pet he met. The world lost a good one and heaven gained an exceptional angel.
Valerie Swanner
Family
January 3, 2022
You will always be MY BIG Brother! I am here today because of GOD JESUS & The HOLY SPIRIT providing YOU, ALWAYS helping, talking, and PRAYING for/with me. So THANKFUL knowing I will see and be with You again in Heaven. So THANKFUL for GOD´s ordination of Precious Memories until then, LOVE Sis
Sis Donna Swanner Johnson
Family
January 2, 2022
My heart and prayers are with you all during this sad time. We all had a fun childhood of being friends. Remembering you all and sending hugs and love.
Jackie Holdbrook Ivie
January 2, 2022
Sorry to hear of Marvin´s passing. May he Rest In Peace. We have many good memories playing with Marvin and siblings as young children.
Judith Munos Switzer
Friend
January 2, 2022
Dear Swanner, offering our deepest condolences to the family, may our God grant you strength and courage as you face the coming days.
H.Jones
January 1, 2022
