Marvin Vahrenkamp. Jr
March 27, 1938 - Sept. 2, 2021
Marvin William Vahrenkamp, Jr. passed away early Thursday morning, September 2, 2021, in Oklahoma City, OK, at the age of 83. A visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Friday September 10, in the Fellowship Hall of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford. Pastor Tom Beers will officiate at the 11 a.m. funeral service in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow in St. Paul Memorial Park in Crawford with military honors.
Marvin was born March 27, 1938, in McGregor, Texas, the son of the late Marvin, Sr. and Alma (Weiss) Vahrenkamp. He grew up and graduated from McGregor High School and later from Sam Houston State University. He enlisted in the Army and served in Germany and Vietnam and Thailand. While in the service, his daughter Venetia and son Marvin William (Bill) Vahrenkamp, III were born. Recently, Marvin was awarded the Quilt of Valor in recognition of his service in Vietnam.
Upon separating from the military, Marvin built a career in the Dallas, Texas, area in the printing business. In 1993 he married Joyce (Knight) Vahrenkamp and they lived in Coppell and then returned to McGregor for many years. Marvin enjoyed officiating high school football. He was active in the Dallas Rose Society and he also was an Eagle Scout and led many young men as Scout Master.
Marvin was born and raised in the Lutheran Church. He served on the Church Council at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Coppell and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford at the time of his death on September 2, 2021.
Marvin was a tenderhearted, loving husband to 'Joyceee' and proud father of Venetia and Bill. He welcomed the blended family and celebrated all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that blessed his life.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Vahrenkamp; daughter, Venetia Gentzler and husband, Steve; son, Bill Vahrenkamp and wife, Tanya; stepdaughters, Stephoni Case and husband, Jay; Cynthia Waterman and husband, Jeff, and Shannon Magda and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Cyra Phelan and husband, Keith, Aaron Gentzler, Scott Case, Travis Case, MaryAlice Holliday and husband Landen; Ashley Waterman, Logen Waterman; and Mayli Feyh Magda; and great-grandchildren, Tristan Phelan, Kaylee Phelan, and Wrenleigh Waterman.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, the family has suggested St. Paul Lutheran Church or Cemetery, 140 Prairie Chapel Road, Crawford, Texas 76638.
It doesn't matter where you go or what you have but who you have beside you.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.