Marvin WalpoleDec. 13, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2021Marvin D. Walpole was born to Jesse and Georgia Lee Walpole Dec. 13, 1938, and grew up in Waco and attended Waco schools. Service station attendant was one of his occupations, also truck driver, auto repairman, Bellmead wrecker driver and many others. He loved children, animals, riding motorcycles, playing pool and dominoes as well as cookies, coffee and conversation. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tues., Oct. 12, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 13, at Robinson Cemetery. Marvin was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Lawrence (Shorty) and Hollis; sisters, Bonnie and Dorothy; a son, Dennis; nieces, Donna and Connie; nephews, Jesse L. Walpole and Larry Walpole; sisters-in-law Helen and Edith Walpole. Survivors include brother, Jesse Lee Walpole, Jesse's children, Cathy Kirkpatrick, John and wife, Sherrie, Brian and wife, Donna, and Robert and all their children and great-grandchildren; and nephews, Max (Butch) Pittman and Danny Ray Walpole; and several cousins. Other survivors are Marvin's special friend and loving caregiver Billie Warren and her helpful and caring family, Audrie Hovers, Randall Ray and his wife, Judy; and a special granddaughter, Kaci (Ray) Slocum, her husband, Caleb and their daughter, Harper. They all helped him a lot during the last 40 years. He appreciated and loved them all as his own. Special thanks go to all his many friends and neighbors for taking time to visit with him. It meant so much to him. We believe anyone who took time to pause and visit with him will be blessed in some way.