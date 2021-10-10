Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Marvin Walpole
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Marvin Walpole

Dec. 13, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2021

Marvin D. Walpole was born to Jesse and Georgia Lee Walpole Dec. 13, 1938, and grew up in Waco and attended Waco schools. Service station attendant was one of his occupations, also truck driver, auto repairman, Bellmead wrecker driver and many others. He loved children, animals, riding motorcycles, playing pool and dominoes as well as cookies, coffee and conversation. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tues., Oct. 12, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 13, at Robinson Cemetery. Marvin was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Lawrence (Shorty) and Hollis; sisters, Bonnie and Dorothy; a son, Dennis; nieces, Donna and Connie; nephews, Jesse L. Walpole and Larry Walpole; sisters-in-law Helen and Edith Walpole. Survivors include brother, Jesse Lee Walpole, Jesse's children, Cathy Kirkpatrick, John and wife, Sherrie, Brian and wife, Donna, and Robert and all their children and great-grandchildren; and nephews, Max (Butch) Pittman and Danny Ray Walpole; and several cousins. Other survivors are Marvin's special friend and loving caregiver Billie Warren and her helpful and caring family, Audrie Hovers, Randall Ray and his wife, Judy; and a special granddaughter, Kaci (Ray) Slocum, her husband, Caleb and their daughter, Harper. They all helped him a lot during the last 40 years. He appreciated and loved them all as his own. Special thanks go to all his many friends and neighbors for taking time to visit with him. It meant so much to him. We believe anyone who took time to pause and visit with him will be blessed in some way.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Oct
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you Uncle Marvin. I have nobody to call me bird legs anymore. I love you.
Sandra Schonerstedt
Family
October 12, 2021
Knew Walpole for a long time always had a great time talking and playing dominos together I have a 11 yo son and he gave him numerous pocket knifes...they will be cherished He will be truly missed
Herman Hennig
October 11, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Marvin's family. He was my dads best friend since before I was born. He was truly one of a kind and always made me laugh. He will be greatly missed.
Jennifer Ferrell McIlhaney
October 11, 2021
Thoughts are with you all at this time. Marvin taught me so much when I was learning to play dominos. I will always appreciate his wisdom and even the times we didn't see eye to eye. RIP Marvin. And to his family and friends, cherish your wonderful memories.
Brodie G Bashaw
October 11, 2021
