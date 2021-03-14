Menu
Mary Sais- Almanza
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Mary Sais- Almanza

Nov. 13, 1927 - March 6, 2021

Mary Lozano Sais-Almanza, 93, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oakwood cemetery. Rosary will be 6 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Bellmead Funeral Home with visitation to follow.

Mary was born November 13, 1927, in Waco, Texas, to Vicente and Concepcion (Lopez) Lozano. She retired as a nutritionist from Texas A&M in 1979. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church for 80 plus years and was a member of Guadalupanas Association of St. Francis Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pedro O. Sais; her sons, Pete Sais Jr. and Luis Sais; her daughter, Angie Sais; grandson, J R Silva; her sisters, Henrietta, Janie, Pauline and Andrea; and her brothers, Marshal, Jessie and Richard.

Survivors include her husband, Ismael Almanza; her daughter, Anna Sparks and her husband, Royce; her son, Michael Sais and his wife, Diane; her sisters, Anna Elizondo and Josephina Monrrial; her stepsons, Richard Almanza and his wife, Evette and Michael Almanza and his wife, Rhonda; her stepdaughters, Rose Smart and her husband, Jerry and Linda Almanza; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Community Health Care of Texas, Richard and Evette Almanza and Nituna Diaz for their loving care and support.

Pallbearers will be Scott Sparks, Chris Diaz, Raul Pesina, Joe Gonzalez, Joseph Paris, Jay Perez, Jaime Olivarez and Pete Silva. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Sais Jr, Christopher Diaz, Julio Diaz, Jesse Silva and Jacob Stephens.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead.
4 Entries
To the family: My deepest sympathy goes out to the whole family. How she was such a good friend to my mom... Aurora Hernandez. Mrs Mary always had a smile on her face and always welcome you into her home. She blessed many people with her hugs and smiles as you left her side. She will be greatly missed.
Marty Hernandez
Friend
October 14, 2021
Anna and Family I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mother I Pray the Lord Comfort you and give you Peace
Margie Moore
March 20, 2021
To the most lovely lady ,she will be missed.may you rest in peace
RosieRamos
March 15, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Sais family.
Paula Sais
March 15, 2021
