Mary Sais- Almanza
Nov. 13, 1927 - March 6, 2021
Mary Lozano Sais-Almanza, 93, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oakwood cemetery. Rosary will be 6 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Bellmead Funeral Home with visitation to follow.
Mary was born November 13, 1927, in Waco, Texas, to Vicente and Concepcion (Lopez) Lozano. She retired as a nutritionist from Texas A&M in 1979. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church for 80 plus years and was a member of Guadalupanas Association of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pedro O. Sais; her sons, Pete Sais Jr. and Luis Sais; her daughter, Angie Sais; grandson, J R Silva; her sisters, Henrietta, Janie, Pauline and Andrea; and her brothers, Marshal, Jessie and Richard.
Survivors include her husband, Ismael Almanza; her daughter, Anna Sparks and her husband, Royce; her son, Michael Sais and his wife, Diane; her sisters, Anna Elizondo and Josephina Monrrial; her stepsons, Richard Almanza and his wife, Evette and Michael Almanza and his wife, Rhonda; her stepdaughters, Rose Smart and her husband, Jerry and Linda Almanza; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Community Health Care of Texas, Richard and Evette Almanza and Nituna Diaz for their loving care and support.
Pallbearers will be Scott Sparks, Chris Diaz, Raul Pesina, Joe Gonzalez, Joseph Paris, Jay Perez, Jaime Olivarez and Pete Silva. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Sais Jr, Christopher Diaz, Julio Diaz, Jesse Silva and Jacob Stephens.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.