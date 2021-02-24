Menu
Mary Linda Dancer
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Mary Linda Dancer

April 6, 1962 - Feb. 16, 2021

Mary Linda Dancer, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.

Mary was born April 6, 1962, in Waco, to Andrew and Romona Romo. She worked outside of the home before retiring. Mary enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and devoted husband. She and Douglas enjoyed spending time with friends at the 3rd street Trail Riding Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Nathan Romo.

Mary is survived by her husband of 40 years, Douglas Dewayne Dancer; son, Mark Anthony Dancer and wife, Ashley; daughter, Marie Antoinette Dancer; grandchildren, Alexis Lewis, Jaylen Johnson, Maddox Dancer, Tristan Tyler, Chole Dancer, Brooklyn Tyler; sisters, Amelia Ramos and her late husband, Jesse Ramos, Diana Romo, Irene Romo, Virginia Mata and husband, Gil, Delia Garcia and husband, Edward, Martha Romo and husband, Romeo; brothers, Richard Romo, and Raymond Romo and wife, Leah Ann; and was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Mark Anthony Dancer, Jaylen Johnson, Johnzay Fulbright, Dominic Salinas, Andrew Salinas, Jose Israel Terrazas, Ryan Sauseda, Brandon Romo, and Andrew Romo. Honorary Pallbearers are Tristan Tyler and Maddox Dancer.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Feb
26
Burial
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Doug and family our prayers are with you .
Ralph &Melinda Blanco
February 25, 2021
Condolences to the family. R I P Linda.
Johnny Boy Ordones & family
February 24, 2021
