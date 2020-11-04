Mary E. HoneaMarch 25, 1931 - November 1, 2020Mary Elizabeth "Granny" Honea, age 89, of Clinton died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sun Valley North in Beloit. She was born March 25, 1931 to the late John and Mable (White) Chamblee in Crawford, TX. Granny graduated from Crawford High School, class of 1949. Granny was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed baking desserts.She is survived by her three sons, Ronald D. Cannon of Denver CO, Jim (Pam) Honea Jr, of Avalon, WI and James R. Honea of Point, TX; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her granddaughter, Sherry Honea.Granny's graveside service and burial will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park, Waco, Texas. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.BRIAN MARK FUNERAL &CREMATION CARE 608-362-2000504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI