Mary Ekrut
Dec. 15, 1944 - Dec. 29, 2021
Mary Ekrut ended her long-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She truly had the heart and soul of a servant and caregiver and will be greatly missed by her family. A private graveside service will be held at a later date by the family under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Mary Jean Feenstra was born on December 15, 1944, in Sacramento, CA, the youngest of six siblings, to Helen and Henry Feenstra. She married Michael Delaney in Carson City, NV, on June 13, 1965, and they were blessed with two daughters and a son - Margaret Helen Delaney, James Patrick Delaney and Jennifer Irene Delaney. Mary completed her nursing degree at McClennan Community College in 1979 and was a board-certified registered nurse. She began her extensive career at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas, culminating in her role as director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program there from 1984 until her retirement in 2014.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Margaret and Jason Polser of Canyon Lake, Texas; Jim and Rachael Delaney of Valley Mills, Texas; and Jennifer and Randy Martin of New Braunfels, Texas; six grandchildren, Andrew Burns of Houston, Texas; William Burns of Atlanta, GA; Jackson, James, and Samuel Martin of New Braunfels, Texas; and Jennifer Pearson of Austin, Texas; and her brother Henry and wife, Cathy Feenstra, of Sacramento, California.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 6, 2022.