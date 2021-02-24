Mary Ann Kathleen Eller
Jan. 20, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2021
Mary Ann Kathleen Eller, 86, of Waco, passed away Mon., Feb. 22, 2021.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Fri., Feb. 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Mary Ann Kathleen Eller was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Archie and Margaret Lewis on Jan. 20, 1935. She graduated from Millcreek High School in June of 1953. After graduation, she went to work for Continental Rubber Works. She met her husband, Clarence, during a blind date in 1955. The two were married a year later in 1956. The couple had two daughters. Once the girls were in school, Mary Ann went to work for the Fort LeBouef School District. She had many positions starting off as a teacher's aide and working her way up to the front office as an attendance secretary. She worked there for seven years before moving to Texas.
Due to the economy, they decided to move to Texas for employment opportunities. Mary Ann and Clarence found a home in China Spring, so they sold the farm and moved to Texas in July of 1979. Mary Ann was hired by Waco Sand and Gravel where she worked for 15 years before retiring on May 9, 1995.
When they moved to Texas, they found a church home at the China Spring United Methodist Church and were active members. After Mary Ann retired, she became active in the church's woman's group and was secretary for many years. She taught Sunday School and helped coordinate funeral meals that were held at the church.
Mary Ann was a member of the Tejas Travelers, where she served as president, secretary and treasurer. They had many road-trip adventures including trips to Erie, Pennsylvania, to visit family. She was an active member of the China Spring Civic Club and the Tabernacle. For 18 years, Clarence and Mary Ann volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Caritas and World Hunger Relief. Her hobbies included painting and sewing quilts.
After living in China Spring for 39 years, Clarence and Mary Ann moved to Waco to be close to their daughter, Julie and her husband, Chris. They joined the Lake Shore United Methodist Church and became active members.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and stepgreat-grandson, Daniel Ziegler.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence, of 65 years; her daughters, Carole Jones and husband, Randy, and Julie Raup and husband, Chris; four grandchildren, Kandice Jones and partner, T.J. Beadle, Kelli Volcik and husband, Alan, Phillip Steffensen and partner, Angela, and Hayley Dunn and husband, Keino; one stepgranddaughter, Rae-Lynn Ziegler and husband, Dan; seven great-grandchildren, Allison and Kayla Volcik, Mackenzie Jackson and Clarke Dunn, Braylan Beadle, Zander, Aiden Grayson, and Lane Steffensen; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Adaline Ziegler.
Mary Ann is also survived by her brother, Archie Lewis of Erie, PA; one nephew, Richard Lewis; one niece, Elizabeth Cornelius; and family and lots of friends in Erie and numerous new friends here in Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mary Ann's memory to one of the following organizations: Lake Shore United Methodist, China Spring Cares, the China Spring Tabernacle of Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.