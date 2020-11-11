Mary Felty
Sept. 4, 1930 - Nov. 9, 2020
Mary Jenkins Felty, 90, of Waco, passed away November 9, 2020 at St. Catherines Center. There will be a private family burial at Waco Memorial Park. She will be buried next to her husband of 62 years, Howard K. Felty, who passed away December 31, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lola and T.H. (Harold) Jenkins, Sr.; siblings, T.H. (Jenks) Jenkins, Jr., Doris Jenkins, Mike Jenkins; brother-in-law, Jack Green and his wife, Bobbie Green.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Pearson and her husband, Jim, of Crawford; grandchildren, Katy Pearson Jansa and husband, Blake, James Bridger Pearson, all of Waco; brother, Charles Jenkins and wife, Rita; sisters-in-law, Leila Jenkins, Joyce Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Steve Felty and wife, Marci, Kenneth Felty and wife, Ruth; 13 nieces and nephews; and very special friend Helen Naler, whom she had the joy to work with for many years.
Born in Bridgeport, Texas, Mary moved with her family to McGregor where she grew up. As a graduate of McGregor High School and North Texas University, Mary began working in Waco, met Howard, and they were married in 1952. Mary worked at what became the John Connally base, SMI, and finished her career at the Rohan Co and Certainteed Corp. She retired from working in the early 1990s so she and Howard could travel and "do things they wanted to do".
Her greatest joys in life were her family, her friends, and working. She was a devoted "MiMi" to Katy and Bridger. She and Howard shared many fun times as they traveled to many places in the U.S.
The family thanks the St. Catherine's staff for their attention and care of Mary for these last many years.
Memorials may be made to the community Hospice of Texas (formerly Providence Hospice), 6700 Sanger Ave. Waco, Texas 76710 or a charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.