Mary Ann Ferguson
May 23, 1930 - March 29, 2022
Mary Ann Ferguson, 91, of Waco, passed away March 29, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., April 9, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco.
Ann was born in Crossett, Arkansas, to Edward and Gurtha Allen on May 23, 1930. She graduated from Crossett High School in 1948 and entered Baylor University that fall. While at Baylor she met her future husband of 63 years, Waylon Ferguson. After Waylon's graduation from Baylor in 1950, Waylon and Ann married and then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for Waylon's job with Sandia National Laboratories. They lived there for 37 years. During that time Ann finished her Bachelor's degree at the University of New Mexico and then taught third grade and special education for Albuquerque Public Schools for 22 years. She enjoyed fishing, skiing, music, art, reading, and being with her family. She retired from teaching in 1987 and she and Waylon moved to Durango, Colorado. Wanting to be closer to family, in 1992 they moved to Waco, the place where they first met. Ann was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and active in the church's International Ministry. She lived her life as a witness for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gurtha Allen; and her husband, Waylon Ferguson.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Allen and wife, Joyce, of Crossett, Arkansas; son, Waylon (Fergy) Ferguson and wife, Carol, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter, Diane Prestridge of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Ferguson, Kristin Waller and husband, Brad, Bethany Ferguson, and Keith Prestridge and wife, Monica; six great-grandchildren; and many cherished family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Village, St. Catherine Center, and Providence Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ann and for their support of her family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.